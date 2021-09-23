SANTA FE — Eugene L. Garcia, 78, of Santa Fe, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Houston Methodist Hospital. He was born January 8, 1943 in Galveston to Eugene and Lidia Garcia. Gene was raised and attended school in Galveston. He completed his junior year in high school and then left Galveston to join the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, Gene served on the destroyer USS Picking DD-685 from 1961-1965 as Petty Officer 3rd class. After his honorable discharge, Gene had various jobs until he landed on his career as a boilermaker/welder. As a professional boilermaker, he joined the Boilermakers Union and he worked for Todd's Shipyard and Kelso Marine before settling into his job at Monsanto/Sterling Chemicals where he later retired. Still a part of the Boilermakers Union, Gene did a few travel jobs after retirement which took him out of state. He also was active in educating the next generation of welders. He taught classes at Alvin Community College and mentored new apprentices at the Boilermakers Union Hall Local 132. He served as the recording secretary for the Union Hall as well.
When he wasn't at work, Gene had several hobbies. Early in his married life, Gene was active in LULAC Galveston and served as president for one year. He was a devoted runner for many years and participated in several 5k races. He played fast-pitch softball over 30 years and traveled for many tournaments. His children have many fond memories of his time on the 'Old Timers' and 'Bucks' teams. He also coached softball for his daughters' teams. He was ALWAYS ready to practice and would frequently wear his girls out. Sports was a passion for him and something he passed along to his grandkids too. Gene and Lilly were a constant in the stands, watching their grandkids play sports, always offering support and cheers. Gene was also an avid bowler, an activity he enjoyed for many years with his wife, Lilly, and friends. He and Lilly were both still actively bowling and went on yearly tournaments both in and out of state. Gene even earned rings for his perfect 300 & near-perfect 299 games. Gene and his wife also went to his Navy reunions every two years in different locations. During these reunions he was able to reunite fellow soldiers and their families. At the most recent reunion, Gene was given an award for the Longest Soldier Onboard the USS Picking DD-685.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lidia Garcia, and his sister, Irene Cruz. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lydia Garcia; daughter, Samantha Garcia and husband, Ernie; daughter, Leslie Garcia; son, Eugene "Boom" Garcia Jr.; grandchildren, Andrew Cordova and Lexi Fath; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Gene's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 24, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. Burial will follow the service at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Eugene's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
