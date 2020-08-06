HITCHCOCK—
Kerrie (Henderson) Price, 60, died unexpectedly at her residence in Texas on August 1, 2020. She was born August 16, 1959 in Texas City, the daughter of Bert and Shirley Henderson.
Kerrie graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1978. After graduation, she attended Cosmetology school and established her business in Hitchcock where she raised her son, Ryan Flournoy, until her marriage to Charlie Price. The family relocated and Kerrie made the career change to realtor. She worked in real estate for over 16 years in Virginia receiving multiple top sales awards. She enjoyed helping others learn and grow in the real estate field and made a difference as lead mentor. She was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Kerrie will be remembered for her quick humor, compassionate spirit and zest for life. She was most proud of her son, Ryan, and her two beautiful granddaughters, Victoria and Makayla.
She was predeceased by her father, Bertrand Joseph Henderson; brother, Mike Henderson; sister, Randi Johnson and stepfather, Bernard Gregory. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Gregory; brother, Bert Henderson, Jr. and wife, Judy; sisters, Cheryl Pawlowski and husband, Tom, Leigh House and husband, Alan; sister-in-law, Cathy Henderson as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
The family is planning a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels-Hitchcock Center, 6905 Backstrom, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
