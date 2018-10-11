Julian “Toot” Torres of Houston, Texas passed away on October 7, 2018 in Texas City, Texas with his dear sister and his nephews at his side.
Julian was born in Galveston, Texas on September 7, 1935 to Dan and Cora Torres.
Julian attended Galveston public schools. After serving in the United States Navy (the years 1952 to 1956), he attended Texas A & M University at College Station. After moving to Houston, Julian became an electrician journeyman and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 716. He was an avid and dedicated union member.
Julian was preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, and brother, Dan Torres Jr.
He is survived by his son Alex Julian Torres, his sister Cora Maldonado, brother-in-law Robert Maldonado, and caring nephews Robert Maldonado and Timothy Maldonado; the children of Dan Torres Jr.: nephew Dan Torres III and niece Deniece Torres.
Julian loved spending time visiting his cherished Galveston Island. He enjoyed reading, gardening, dancing in the sixties and seventies, watching boxing, and sightseeing through the Texas Hill Country. Julian had a wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to all of his family and friends.
As per Julian’s requests: he donated his body to UTMB and he requested no burial service.
