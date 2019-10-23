GALVESTON—Peggy Matthews, 69, departed this life on October 22, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Peggy’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Paul Wingate officiating.
Peggy leaves precious memories with her loving sons, Johnny (Shiemeka) and Charles, Sr. (Carmen) Matthews; sister, Pearlie Matthews; grandchildren, Charles, Jr., Courtney, Christopher, Raynesha, Johnny, Jr., Tyra, Logan and Journee’; great grandchildren, Kimeree, Jermany, Charles, III, Charisma, Chase and Psalms; devoted friends, Ottie Washington, Sandra Jacquo, Denise Smith, Vernon Crawford, Pam Kurner (Philip); Central High class of 1968 and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
