Fabian Guerra, 47, of Friendswood, TX, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Calhoun County, Tx, on September 7, 1972, to the late Martin A. Guerra Jr. and Janet L. Guerra.
He is preceded in death by his father, Martin A. Guerra Jr., brother Edelmiro (Eddie) Garza and beloved sister, Priscilla A. Guerra.
Survivors include his mother Janet and his wife, Veronica. He leaves behind, children: Drake Fullingim Guerra, Fabian Guerra Jr., Dylan Guerra, and Nicole Guerra; 2 grandchildren. Brothers Martin A. Guerra III, Mark A. Guerra, and sister Brenda J. Yanez. He was loved by his nephew and niece very much.
If you were lucky enough to know Fabian, you knew he was the coolest guy you ever met. He was honest with you and would listen without judgment. He had a robust knowledge of movies and music like no other. He loved to fish and barbecue, which he learned from his father. He taught his boys to fish and enjoyed those moments. Most of all he loved his wife and children more than he loved himself. He touched many lives with his laughter and spirit. He will be deeply missed. The family would also like to thank all the nurses and especially Dr. Zaidi, Dr. Loyalka and Dr. Uzodinma for their continued care.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, TX. 77591. Fabian’s Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 p.m.
