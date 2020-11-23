Tracie Poche

Tracie Sandifer Poche, 96, of Georgetown, formerly of Adina, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Tracie was born March 11, 1924, in Adina, TX to Chester and Ethel Sandifer.
Tracie had many jobs throughout her life but her real career began when she started her own insurance agency, which she spoke proudly of in her later years. Tracie always had an industrious spirit and loved to work, finding joy in her capitalistic pursuits or the simple achievement of keeping a clean house. Tracie also enjoyed the bright lights and sounds of Las Vegas slot machines and some of her fondest memories where made when she took trips with friends and family.
Tracie had an unwavering commitment to always helping her children in any way she could. She was a generous woman with a huge heart and made it a priority to help those that were less fortunate. She had a congenial personality and seemingly never met a stranger. Her enduring legacy is that of a tenacious spirit, determination, compassion, and love. Heaven accepted no greater angel than Tracie on Nov. 22nd.
Tracie was preceded in death by her brothers Nolan, George, Jack, and Wayne; her sister, Sue Ellen; her son Jerry Sumrall; and many close friends.
Tracie is survived by her sons, Bill Sumrall and wife Jo; Gene Sumrall and wife Dian; grandchildren, Brad Sumrall, Katherine and husband Orlando Griego, Suzanne and husband Adam Green, Cindie and husband Ryan Lydon, Sean Sumrall, and Stephen Sumrall; great-grandchildren, Nick, Natalie, Lyndsay, Abby, Josh, Noah, and Lana.
She will lie in state at the Elgin Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 24th from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be conducted at Elgin Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 25th at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Adina Christian Church Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home. Services Live -Streamed at www.elginfuneralhome.net
