April Camille Heileman

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth, Texas - April was Born October 15, 1983 in Dallas, Texas and passed away peacefully at Vitas Hospice Facility in Carrollton, Texas the morning of July 16, 2021.
Memorial Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel with a reception for April's friends and family following the service at Angelo's Bar-B-Q, 2533 White Settlement Rd. in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
For the short time April was on this earth, she lived a very full life. She started her High School years in Kemp, Texas and graduated in 2001 in West, Texas from West High School where she was Teen Lake Whitney and runner up for Teen Texas.
April attended College at Schreiner University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University and Texas Christian University (TCU). She enjoyed working for Walsh Oil - F Howard Walsh Jr. Operating Co., Inc., and Walsh Ranch Development.
Her Community Involvement included; FTW Stock Show and Rodeo Group Sales Committee, Ladies on the Lamb, Meals on Wheels Committee Membership, Cystic Fibrosis Committee Member and Ronald McDonald House Young Leaders. She found so much joy in riding in the Grand Entry of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
April always had a way of lighting up the room when she entered it with her beauty and grace. She never knew a stranger and never passed up a chance to help someone whether she knew them or not.
April was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Gregory, and Royce Dean Varner.
She is survived by her parents, Camille and Russell Heileman; brothers, Richard Heileman and Philip Varner; nephews, Texferd Heileman and Carson Waters; grandparents, Texferd "Blackie" and Paula Heileman, and Robbie Varner.
April would like you to remember this - When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me "Welcome Home" So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
