Leon Mcgrew

TEXAS CITY, TX — On July 5, 1953, a male child was born in Galveston, Texas to the proud parents of Henry McGrew and Gladys Nadine Evans. The one and only "Be-Loved" son Leon Henry McGrew Sr., better known as "Pete" McGrew. He graduated from Ball High School in 1971 where he was one of the best drummers in Galveston County. Having Played in several bands, the Lord bless him with an awesome singing voice, Pete also worked for GISD for a number of years as well. Pete accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at The Church of The Living God, under the leadership of Pastor Christwell.Pete's favorite saying was Psalm 23, "The Lord is My Shepherd, I Shall Not Want"
Pete received his reward of eternal rest on Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Mainland Medical Hospital with his son and loving family members at his side. Preceding him in death is his father, Henry McGrew, grandparents, Walter James and Gladys Ryan Evans, six aunts and one uncle. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted mother, Gladys Nadine Evans; his one and only attentive son and daughter-in-law, Leon Henry McGrew, Jr. (Margaret); two Grandsons, Leon Henry McGrew III & Dillion McGrew; two bonus grandsons, Chester Simon and Ricky Simon; great-grandchildren, Adrian McGrew, Xavier McGrew, and Kyomi McGrew; former wife and mother of his son, Lillian McGrew; loving and devoted, aunt, Marva K. Bagby; uncle, John Evans; numerous cousins and friends.
