Thomas Lawrence Big Tom Ramsey

TEXAS CITY — 4/29/48—9/27/21 Thomas Lawrence Ramsey, 73, passed away at Mainland Center Hospital . He was the husband of Linda Joy (Brinkley) Ramsey. They shared 45yrs of marriage together.
Born in Galveston, TX. He was the so of Doc and Patsy Ramsey. He was a member of the Painters Union. He worked as a painter until he became hurt causing him to have to give up his occupation.
He was a member of First Love Church in Texas City. He enjoyed reading the bible, worshiping GOD, painting, and fixing things around the house. He will be remembered for his faithfulness to GOD, teaching/spreading the word of GOD to those who would listen, willingness to help people in need, love for his family/friends, and a man of his word.
He is survived by spouse Linda Ramsey, children Karen Ramsey and Tammy Bennett, stepchildren Angie Evans (Steven) Evans & Carl White, grandchildren Brandy Campbell, Parker Ramsey, Guy English, Stevie English, Serenity Ruiz, Savannah Ruiz, Hayden Evans, MaKenna Evans and Carl Gorman White, along with many other grandchildren, great grandchildren Royce Chatman. He was predeceased by his parents Doc and Patsy Ramsey, son Thomas David Ramsey, daughter Missy Cole, stepdaughter Sheila Campbell, brother Randall Lee Ramsey, sister Donna Marie Ramsey, grandson CJ Cruikshank, along with several aunts and other family members.
The funeral service will be held on 10/16/21, at 2pm at First Love Church, 2420 36th St North, Texas City (409-945-5683) with interment at the Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX on Albert St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.