Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr.
LEAGUE CITY—Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr., 84, passed away at Baywind Village in League City, TX. on Friday, October 5, 2018. Services are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Ralph Snarr
TEXAS CITY—Ralph Snarr, 70, of Texas City, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Lydia Pearl (Clayton) Prater
SANTA FE—Mrs. Lydia Pearl (Clayton) Prater, 78, of Santa Fe, passed from this life Saturday evening peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.
