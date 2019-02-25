Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.