Michael James Mike Guidry Sr.

FRIENDSWOOD — Celebrating the Life of Michael James Guidry Sr.
My Husband My Dad My Coach My Best Friend
Michael James Guidry Sr. (Mike) 59, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on July 10, 1962 to Willie and Anna-Rose Guidry. He graduated from Ball High School (Class of 81) then attended Wharton Jr. College and Angelo State University where he lettered in football. He attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Spirit & Truth, and Hope Church Pearland under Pastor Thaddeus R. Eastland. He was a Christian blessed family man. He enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family, cooking, watching football, and watching the food channel. Mike was a dedicated employee for McRee Ford for 21 years.
His memory as a family man with a strong mind, encourager, and a comedian will be cherished and kept alive through his children, and his loving wife Teresa Guidry. Mike was Teresa's best friend, her left hand, and her soul mate. They shared 35 blessed years together.
He is survived by wife Teresa Guidry; sons Michael Hereford, Teron Guidry, Michael Guidry Jr., Matthew Guidry, and daughter Taylor Guidry. His grandchildren, who he adored, Kaycee, Noah, Myla, and Christian. He was predeceased by his brother Willis Guidry (Shelia); but also lives on through brothers John Guidry (Deatra), Kenneth Guidry (Wendy), and sisters Bridgette Benefield (Gregory), and Juliet Boggess (Chris).
Family will receive guests for a visitation on Friday, November 26th from 5-7pm at Carnes Funeral Home (3100 Gulf Fwy Texas City, TX 77591). Family will again receive guests beginning at 8:00am on Saturday 27th until the hour of the service at Hope Church Pearland. Celebration of Life services will begin at 9:30am, at Hope Church Pearland (4209 Broadway St. 77563).
Our most sincere heartfelt thanks to the Guidry family, Taylor family and friends.
