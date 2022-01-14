TEXAS CITY — Jesse Walker, Jr., 97, died on January 10, 2022, after a brief hospitalization. He was born December 4, 1924, in Camden, TX. In his youth, Jesse and his family relocated to Texas City, TX where he was raised. Jesse was the youngest child of Lela Hubert Walker and Jesse Walker.
Jesse was a proud member of the US Army and served in World War II. After the war, he married the love of his life, Sallie Harris Walker, and they settled in Texas City, TX. Sallie and Jessie had four children. They were married for 65 years until Sallie’s death in 2011.
Jesse worked as a day laborer at Union Carbide for much of his adult life. He enjoyed cooking, BBQing, spending time with family and friends and his favorite pastime was playing dominos.
In addition to his parents, brother Lively, and wife Sallie, Jessie is predeceased by his sons, Robert Lawrence Walker, Jerry Wayne Walker, and Jesse Waler III. He is survived by his Daughter Katheryn Elaine Walker Robinson, granddaughter Ronda Robinson Lewis (Stanley), grandson Yoshia Walker, granddaughter Chasity Walker, and grandson Robert Walker II. He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will host a private memorial to celebrate his life.
