On Saturday, November 3, 2018, Joseph Epifinio Cermeño III (J.C. III), loving father, son, and brother, passed away at the age of 49.
Joseph was the first-born son to Adelpha Valdez and Joe Cemeno, Jr. He came into this world on April 28, 1969, in Galveston, Texas. He was raised in Texas City and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1987. Joseph was self-employed as an electrician for 29 years. His passions were working on his 1995 Camaro Z28, BBQing with his brothers, and speeding time with his family, friends and his “man’s best friend”, Scotty, who he loved dearly. Joseph was “jack of all trades” and often combined his two favorite hobbies, carpentry and electrical work, to create extraordinary projects. Our dear Joseph will always be known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. We will miss him forever.
Joseph is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Cermeño, Sr., his brother, Robert Callado; Grandmother, Lucy Valdez Sanchez, and Grandfather, Albert Valdez, Sr.
Joseph is survived by his three beautiful loving daughters: Alexis J. Cermeño, Sierra A. Buchanan, and Emily Walden; his granddaughter, Aubriella Escobedo; his parents, Adelpha Valdez (Larry) and Joe Cermeño, Jr. (Janie); his brothers Jonathan Cermeño, Michael Cermeño, Timothy Cermeño (amber); his grandma, Felicitas Cermeño; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Guests are invited to share in a celebration of his life on Friday, November 9, 2018. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City 77591. The memorial service will take place from 12 noon-1 p.m., followed by a graveside committal service at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Pallbearers are Jonathan Cermeño, Michael Cermeño, Timothy Cermeño, Rocky Valdez, Elias Morales and Chris Hernandez. Flowers may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
