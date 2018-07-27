Lillian French Wood, age 96, of Galveston Texas died peacefully on Tuesday, July 24 at the Meridian.
She was born January 16, 1922 in Abilene. She graduated from The University of Texas in Austin with her a Bachelors Degree of Science in Elementary Education on October 27, 1944. She received a certificate from the American Red Cross in 1945.
She married William B. Wood in 1946. They raised their children in Brownsville, Texas and later moved to Florida and retired in Blowing Rock NC. They moved to Galveston in 2002 and were once again near the sea. She was an inspiring and creative spirit in the lives of her daughter and son. And, brought great joy to the people who knew her.
Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Monday July 30th at 3:00 p.m.
She is survived by her daughter; Patty and husband Karl Anderson and her; son Jim Wood wife Nancy and their children, Jonathan and Christopher wife, Shayna and children Teegan, Lauren and Brayden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.