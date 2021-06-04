ANGLETON — Janice Schaper, 69, passed away on June 2, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Richard Schaper and his wife, Diane; her nephew, Brian Schaper, wife, Felicia and daughter, Emma; and nephew, Jason Schaper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Olga Schaper and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Janice was born and raised in Galveston, Texas and attended Sunshine Training Center. She spent the last 16 years at Country Village Care in Angleton, Texas where she loved people watching, bingo and the monthly visits by the Buster Curry Band. She continued her love of jigsaw puzzles and adopted a new love of word search books.
We'd like to thank all the staff of Country Village Care for all the years of love, care and friendship that they gave Janice.
She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Galveston, Texas.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the pavilion of Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Doug Guthier officiating. The graveside service will be preceded by a visitation with the family from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.