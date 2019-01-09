GALVESTON—Pedro “Pete” Bazan age 60 of Galveston died Thursday December 20, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Memorial services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 12, 2019 at Church of the Living God 3315-7 Mile Road in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Rev. Trey Dowdy officiating.
Pete was born April 17, 1951 in Galveston, Texas to John and Mary Jean Gutierrez Bazan. After a 1970 graduation from Ball High School he received a degree in Electronics from Galveston College. Pete was employed in the grocery business his entire career as a receiver. He first worked at Food King in Galveston that later became Fiesta. He then moved to Santa Fe where he worked for Big Chief which became Arlans Market where he retired. Pete was a “Treky” he enjoyed everything Star Trek, spending his spare time watching movies and detectives shows especially NCIS.
Preceded in death by his mother survivors include his wife of 28 years Vicki Lee Bazan; daughter Mandy Kiester and husband John; sons, Matthew Bazan and Shayne Bazan; granddaughter Taylor Bruner and grandson Jonathan Bruner.
