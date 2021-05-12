GALVESTON — Ronnie L Riles, 71 passed away on May 1, 2021. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Willis Riles and Minnie Ola Simmons Riles. His brother Raymond Mills.
Ronnie is survived by his sisters Archie Ruth DeClouet, Sandra Williams and Shirleen Riles. Brothers Michael Riles and James Riles. Uncle Leon Simmons and wife Walterine.
Ronnie wanted no services. Family will gather at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.