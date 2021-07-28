LAURA W. HALE

SEABROOK — Laura Gilmore Weddle Hale, of Seabrook, Texas passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at her residence. Laura was born on February 12, 1945 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and at a very early age, the family moved to Texas City, Texas. Laura graduated from Texas City High School in 1963, and was a resident of Seabrook, Texas for over 40 years.
Laura went to work for UTMB, then held a management position in the airline industry. She returned to the medical field as a grant writer for Houston and Galveston hospitals serving under Drs. Michael DeBakey, Rafael Espada and Jimmy F. Howell. Laura had a passion for journalism, technical writing and research and was even a ghost writer of books.
Laura served the community through multiple organizations including Rotary International (as past President and Assistant District Governor) which had the most profound impact on her and her spirit of civic service. She was also active in the Clear Lake/Bay Area Carmeliters with whom she often traveled. Her love for travel took her all over the world on over 100 cruises, forming special bonds with friends who also loved travel. She had an incredible gift of remembering every single detail of each port, location and person she met along the way. She organized dozens of trips for others based on her extensive travel knowledge and experiences. Her adventurous spirit allowed her to meet many famous and revered people in her lifetime.
Laura is survived by her son, John Lee Hale (Sarah Skelton) of Houston, Texas; daughter, Andrea Nicol Hale (Wyland Lee Hunter) of Galveston, Texas; brother, Vernon Weddle (Gerri); grandson, Nathan William Hale; nephews, Richard Weddle (Jade, Jasmine and Josh), Kirk Weddle (Tracy McGoldrick); her beloved cat, Turbo; and numerous other relatives and friends.
As a longtime resident of the Clear Lake/Nasa area, Laura can honestly say that she danced with the first man to walk on the moon and dined with the last man to walk on the moon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Mansfield Weddle and Sarah Grace Gilmore Weddle.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home at 111 E Medical Center Blvd in Webster, Texas with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.
A burial will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 400 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved parents.
Arrangements under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Webster. In lieu of flowers, please be a faithful servant and make a donation of your choice to an organization of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.