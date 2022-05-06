Bernard Clarence Bernie Heer, Jr.

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Bernard Clarence Heer, Jr., known to all as Bernie, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 82. He was born in Galveston, Texas on October 27, 1939, to Bernard Clarence Heer, Sr. and Golden Murray Heer.
Bernie grew up in Galveston, Texas where he met and married his bride of 58 years Carmen Nicolini. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1961 and remained a life-long devoted Aggie. Bernie retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after honorably serving his country for 31 years, regular and reserve. He was an Airborne Ranger Combat Engineer who served in Vietnam, Korea, and Norway, and joked that he had gone up in four airplanes before he ever landed in one. He received numerous military awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Meritorious Service Medal.
Bernie was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church from the time he and his family moved to San Antonio in 1976, and coached baseball, basketball, football and track for the Catholic Youth Organization. He loved volunteering and the outdoors! In hunter education, he received numerous awards for this service including being inducted into the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Hunter Education Instructor Hall of Fame and he was named the Sportsmen Conservationist of Texas Hunter Education Instructor of the Year. In scouting, he served in many roles including Cub Master, Scout Master, Unit Commissioner and proudly received the highest honor in scouting, the Order of the Arrow.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Carmen Nicolini Heer; his six children: Anne Hale (John), Darlene Kersey (Randy), Ellen ter Weeme (Marty), Fredric Heer (Amy), Glenda Goldberg (Steve), Harald Heer (Paige); fourteen grandchildren: Reagan (Ashley), Jonathon (Amy), Hope, Faith, Mark, Dominic, Alexander, Sophia, Jake, Lilly, Zack, Garret, Mason and Lyndal; one great grandson, Hudson; brother, William Heer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Heer family thanks you for your loving support and prayers. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, donate@curealz.org.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Porter Loring North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230, on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. with interment and Full Military Honors to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.