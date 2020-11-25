Willie Marie Jamison of Texas City entered her eternal rest on November 18, 2020, in Texas City.
Mrs. Jamison was born February 16, 1939, in Independence, Texas, and was a retired Educator of Galveston ISD, a member of Galilee Baptist Church and AKA Sorority, Inc.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 AM at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. COVID 19 guidelines will be upheld at both locations and masks must be worn.
She is survived by two loving and devoted sisters. Joyce Hobbs and Nelva Washington; her beloved children in love, nieces, nephews, godchildren, other family members, and devoted friends.
