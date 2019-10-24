Frances Ann Puckett Sheppard was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on October 25, 1927 as the only child of Joseph and Pansy Thomas Puckett. She passed away on October 21, 2019 in League City, Texas, four days short of her 92nd birthday.
Frances grew up in Boulder, Colorado, loving to read, playing the piano and always having at least one cat as a pet. She entered the University of Colorado at 15, and was one quarter short of earning her degree in Business Administration when she married the love of her life, Jim, on November 4, 1945. After completing brief tours of Navy duty with Jim in Boston and Trinidad, the couple returned to Boulder to complete her degree and for graduate studies for Jim.
The couple moved to La Marque, Texas in 1948 to take a job with Union Carbide and to start their family. They had two children, Joe & Anne, and were active in their community. They were part of the founding members of the La Marque Presbyterian Church. Frances had a varied career; serving as church secretary, child welfare worker, and as a legal secretary. In 1971, she & Jim moved to Ponce, Puerto Rico for four years, again for Union Carbide, and then settled in Charleston, West Virginia until retirement. After retirement, they moved to Southern Pines, NC for 25 years, and then moved to Webster, Texas to be closer to their family. While living at Brookdale Clear Lake, she started a knitting club and continued her love of reading, collecting dolls and watching old movies.
Frances was preceded in death by her father & mother, Joe & Pansy Puckett. She is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, Jim; her children, Joe Sheppard (wife Linda) and Anne Sheppard (husband Harry Schultz); and four grandchildren, Shannon Lecoq (husband Corey), Katie Schuler (husband Rob), Dr. Amanda Schultz (husband Chris Youngs) and Christian Schultz. She also had five great-grandchildren: Maggie Schuler, Gracie Schuler, Millie Lecoq, Henry Lecoq and Charlotte (Charlie) Schuler. All will continue to cherish her memory.
The family will host a Memorial Reception at a future date.
