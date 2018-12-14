Robert Anthony Dipuccio, 65 of Bayou Vista, TX, passed away on December 11, 2018 peacefully in his home.
Robert was born in Galveston on January 12, 1953 to Dick and Sally Dipuccio. He was the youngest of four children. Robert served his country honorably in the US Marine Corp. during the Vietnam war 1971 – 1972. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Sally, Sister Ana, Niece Nannette, Nephew Tony and Grandparents, Willie and Ida Kozlek, Ana and Dominic Dipuccio.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Margaret (Lulu) Paoli, Father Dick Dipuccio, Brother, Richard (Connie) Dipuccio, Sister, Melissa (Keith) Marcum, Daughter K.C. Maxwell and her two daughters, his foster daughter, Delta and Step-Son, Bobby as well as his Uncle Charlie (Vivian) Dipuccio and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes Robert will be cremated and will have a remembrance with his immediate Family.
Special thanks to the staff of Elysian Hospice, and his sister-n-law, Kathryn we will always be grateful for everything.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish you can make a donation to The American Cancer Society; https://donate3.cancer.org/
