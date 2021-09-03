John Wilbur McCorry, Jr.

TRINITY — John W. McCorry Jr. passed peacefully from this life at the age of 92, on September 2, 2021, at his home in Trinity, TX, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Rockdale TX on May 18, 1929, and is preceded in death by his father John W. McCorry Sr.; mother Aline B. McCorry; and sisters Lorraine Knowles and Ruth Carter. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Bobbie McCorry; sons Jerry McCorry and Keith McCorry; daughters Carolyn Eaton (Steve), and Kelli Graham (John). He was also blessed with numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict as a combat medic in the 15th Infantry. He lived and raised a family in Santa Fe TX for 30 years, then enjoyed many great years of retirement in Trinity TX. He was a talented musician and member of the Clear Creek Bluegrass Band for over 30 years.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Arcadia TX for many years.
Pallbearers are Keith McCorry, John H. Graham, John M. Graham, Robert J. Savage Jr., Steve Eaton and Honorary Pallbearer and granddaughter Amanda Savage. Visitation is Monday, September 6, 2021, 6:00pm at Waller Thornton Funeral Home in Trinity TX. Graveside service with military honors on September 7, 2021, 1:00pm, at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe TX.
