GALVESTON — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Elaine Farb Seibel. Elaine, or Bubbie as she loved to be called, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care. She was 96 years young.
Elaine was born in Galveston, Texas on August 30,1924. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, and attended two years of business school. She married the love of her life, Tony Nathan Seibel on June 24,1945, after his Marine Corp tour of duty in WWII. Together that year they founded Tony’s Fine Jewelry in Texas City, Texas, where they built a thriving business, and like Cheers, everybody knew your name. When Tony died in 1993, Elaine continued to run the store with her daughter Madaline Mintz until 1999, when Elaine
retired after 53 years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Tony Seibel; as well as her parents A.L. and Nettie Farb of Galveston, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Madaline Mintz, and grandchildren, Scott Mintz and Lauren Mintz, all of Houston, TX; and her son, Dr. Machelle Seibel and his wife Dr. Sharon Seibel of Newton, MA.; and her grandchildren, Alex Seibel of Austin, TX., Sherry Seibel of Somerville, MA., and Amy Seibel and her husband Nat Seelen of Newton, MA.; and her great-grandson, Benjamin Tony Seibel Seelen, whom she was thrilled to have lived to see.
A private graveside service was held at Beth Jacob Cemetery in Galveston, TX on January 8, 2021 with Rabbi Todd Doctor officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Seven Acres and the Medallion in Houston for their excellent care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the: Tony Seibel L’Chaim Fund at Congregation Beth Jacob, 2401 Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77550.
