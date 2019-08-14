Demetrio Z. Torres, Jr. a longtime resident of Galveston County passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 86, in Texas City. Demetrio was the eldest son of fourteen children born in Weslaco, Texas on July 14, 1933 to Demetrio and Susana Torres.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Bertha (Berlanga) Torres; his sons, Demetrio III, Daniel (Maggie), Michael (Rose), Edward (Ann), Sam (Debby); his daughters, Dianne (Michael) Duron, Doris (Thaddeus) Butler; seventeen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous relatives and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Demetrio and Susana (Zertuche) Torres; his sisters, Nellie Flores; Carmen Mendez; Irma Torres; his brothers, Roque and David Torres and his son, Damian Torres.
Demetrio had a passion for serving God, his Church and those in need. He earned his fourth degree knighthood and was very proud to wear the uniform while protecting the Church. Until just a few months ago he volunteered to assist those in great need at the St. Vincent DePaul twice a week. When the opportunity came back to parishioners for adoration, he was quick to sign-up and volunteer; even though he knew he would have to ask for Bertha to help drive him there.
Serving as Pallbearers: Specialist, Chance Torres, Sam and Victor Torres, Thaddeus Butler, Jr., Dan and Joseph Faust. Honorary Pallbearers are his sons; Demetrio, Daniel, Michael, Edward and Sam and his sons-in-law; Michael Duron and Thaddeus Butler also, the Knights of Columbus, Father Roach Council 3217
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City 5-7 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at The Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, Texas August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Forest Park East cemetery in Webster, Texas.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors that cared for him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shrine of the True Cross, Capital Campaign or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Shrine of the True Cross (400 FM 517-E, Dickinson, TX 77539).
