Mary Joyce Sanders Wilson, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and teacher transitioned from labor to reward on August 17, 2019.
Mary Joyce Sanders Wilson was born January 22 to Mose Sanders and Josephine Price in Montgomery, Texas. She received her formal education from Willis Colored High School in Willis, Texas. She was the class valedictorian. After graduation, she earned a Bachelor and Masters from Prairie View A&M College. Mary was blessed by God as an educator in Earth, Floydada and La Marque ISD touching the lives of students and parents as a teacher.
Mary married Faris Wilson on August 28, 1955. Mary was an active member of Rising Star Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher. Mary Wilson loved reading, singing, spending time with her family and writing.
She is survived by her husband, Faris A. Wilson; daughter, Debra Wilson Harty (Mark); son, Faris A. Wilson, Jr. (Debra Gayle); and grandson, Mark Samuel Harty; sister, Dorothy Smith and; brother, Arthur Sewall; and a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
