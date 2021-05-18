ALGOA — Mrs. Jeanette Lavon Wooten passed from this life Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, in Texas City.
Born April 13, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Mrs. Wooten had been a resident of Algoa since 1969. Jeanette enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Manon (Weeks) Edwards; husbands, Ray Vaughn Moore, Donnie L. Wooten; grandson, Joshua Lee Wooten; brothers, Billy Edwards, Buddy Edwards; sisters, Sandra Barnec, Barbara Strawn.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Don Wooten and wife, Julie of Algoa, Bobby Don Wooten and wife, Sherry of Santa Fe, Kenneth Ray Moore of Algoa; daughter, Catherine “Cathy” O’Neal-Blount of Algoa; step-son, Jack Pinkerton and wife, Sharon; step-daughter, Lesa Boehnke and husband, Tom of Pearland; sister, Patsy Seaton and husband, Robert of Pasadena; 4 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Seaton officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Old Peebles Cemetery in Goodrich, Texas.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.www.HayesFuneralHome.com
