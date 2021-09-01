Lillian Hill

TEXAS CITY — Life Story of Lillian Snelgro Hill
Mrs. Lillian Snelgro Hill was born in Gause, Milam County, TX to the late Ed and Artelia Snelgro on June 30, 1927. She was the third of eight children born to this loving union. Lillian was blessed, by God, to have three brothers, WD, Reginald, and Girland Snelgro, and four sisters, Roxie Pierce, Vera Chaney, Dorsia Cook, and Virginia Barrett.
Later in life, Lillian met the love of her life, Alvin Hill Sr. She and Alvin enjoyed 34 years of wedded bliss until his passing in 2000.
Lillian received her primary education in Gause, TX at Professor D.S. Smith School and finished her senior year at O.J. Thomas High School in Cameron, TX. She received her Bachelor's degree from Paul Quinn College, and later her Master's degree from Prairie View A & M University both in Education. She acquired additional instruction and certifications at the University of Texas in Austin. Her teaching career encompassed 35 years, 3 years in Mc Dill, OK, 7 years in Childress, TX and 25 years in the La Marque Independent School District. While at La Marque Independent School District, she headed the Resource Educational Program for Special Services Education where she was a proud, proficient, and progressive Educator.
She was an active member of the Senior Volunteers of Galveston County, the Retired Teachers Association of Texas, and an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. serving as President of the La Marque Alumnae Chapter.
Lillian was a faithful Christian. As a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Gause, TX, she worked diligently utilizing all of her resources to keep the doors of the church open and vibrant in the community. She united with Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in 2007. She was a loyal and strong reliable member of the congregation and the Senior Stars. Lillian enjoyed reading, writing notes of encouragement, listening to her favorite gospel songs and sharing the word of God.
Lillian loved her family and she leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Dorsia Cook of Bowling Green, KY and Virginia Barrett of Houston, TX; a daughter, Tessie Howard (Dr. Milton Howard) of Texas City, TX and a son, Alvin Hill, Jr. of Santa Fe, TX; granddaughter, Dr. LaShonda Carter Misher (Steaven); great-grandchildren, Cornelious Carter, Isaiah Misher, and Malia Misher; daughter-in-law, Anna Bell Hill; nephews, LaFayette Chaney, Jr. (Ida Janet), Reverend Vincent Pierce (Rolanda), Antoine Snelgro, Bernard Snelgro; nieces, Marian Snelgro, a host of caring cousins, Church Family, and friends.
A Public Viewing is slated for Friday September 3, 2021 beginning at 9:30 AM followed by a Life Celebration Service at 11:00 AM Both Services will be held at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church 316 S Pine, Texas City, TX 77591. Pastor Joel Clay is the Celebrant. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in the Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX.
Memorials may be sent to the Church or Respect of Life Funeral Home 7746 Belbay Houston, TX 77033. Dorthea Jones, Family Funeral Director, provides The Finishing Touch.
