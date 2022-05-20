Kerr

Services for Diedra Kerr will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4513 Ave F in Austin, Texas

Rodriguez

Services for Norma Rodriguez will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City, Tx

Hill

Services for David Hill will be held at 2:30pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. David Episcopal Church, 301 E. 8th St. Austin, Tx 78701

Fritz Garivey

Services for Rita Fritz Garivey will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Rosharon, Tx

Sanderson

Services for Wayne Sanderson will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at St. Richards Episcopal Church, 1420 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock, Tx

