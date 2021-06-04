GALVESTON — Charles Lee Gautier Sr. loving husband and father passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital He was born March 25, 1942 on the Kings Ranch, Texas. Chuck came to Galveston at 21 to work as an electrician with IBEW and shortly started his own construction company. Chuck's favorite hobby was wood working in his garage and visiting local restaurants. Chuck was crazy about his neighborhoods kids and did his best to keep up with them.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles Leeland and Geneva Gautier.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary F. Gautier and son Charles Lee Gautier Jr.; sister Connie Repepi; brothers Dennis Gautier and L.C. Gautier and many nieces and nephews.
