Johnnie Lee Pate, 78, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away May 4, 2020. He was born January 21, 1942 in Dickinson to parents John S. Pate and Tiny N. Williams Pate.
He was preceded in death by Patti Wright, Sandy Hulse, PeeWee Arden, and J.T. Arden; sister Joyce Joachimi; and brother, Jerry Pate.
He is survived by daughters, Susan Pate Rogoz, Bonnie Schoellkopf, Melinda Pate Armbrester, Susan McKinney, Margaret Bollmeier, Lori Wright, and Mary Jane McFadden; son Jimmy Arden; and numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and great great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday May 8, 2020 from 7 pm-9 pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at West Bay Assembly of God in League City, Texas with Reverend Melvin Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
