On Sunday, March 24th, 2019, Ethel Jones Leigh, loving mom, passed away. Ethel was born on December 13th, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Joshua Jones and the late Elizabeth Drake.
The family moved to Galveston, where Ethel attended George Washington Carver Elementary School and graduated from Central High Class of 1948.
A daughter, Elizabeth Ann, was born in 1954. After working as a domestic for several years, Ethel decided that she needed and wanted a better life for herself and her daughter. Ethel became a licensed vocational nurse in 1966 and was employed at Shriner's Hospital until her retirement in 1991. Ethel attended Carter Temple CME Church where she served on the Stewardess and Missionary Boards. She also taught Sunday school and sang in the Senior Choir. Ethel later attended Second Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) until prevented by health issues. Ethel was a loving mother and loyal friend. She was generous, always willing to help someone who was in need. Ethel loved to sing and always had a smile for everyone.
Ethel leaves loving daughter, Elizabeth Ann, devoted cousins, Carolyn Norwood, and Willie Woods, Jr., lifelong friends Jeanette Dotson, Gloria Ellisor and Dorothy Smith, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Second Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Funeral services will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at Second Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2801 Ave K, Galveston, TX. Viewing at 12:00 p.m., Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
