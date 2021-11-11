GALVESTON, TX — On Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, Margaret Owens, loving wife, and mother of three passed away at age 83 in Galveston, Texas from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Mrs. Owens born on December 1, 1937, in Mount Eerie, Illinois, to parents Henry Adolph Wehmeyer and Cassilda Saale Wehmeyer.
Mrs. Owens graduated from Holy Family Catholic School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1955. Shortly thereafter, she met her future husband and the love of her life, Donnie Owens. They married on August 3rd, 1958, in Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she had attended school. She later attended Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma and graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1971.
Mrs. Owens enjoyed a long career in elementary education that spanned almost thirty years. She was a longtime music educator, and in addition to her full-time job as an elementary teacher, she worked alongside her husband helping with band uniforms, alterations, fundraising and planning. She was integral to the success of several band programs throughout her husband's career, even serving as a voluntary secretary for Mr. Owens for eight years of his tenure as band director at Cliff Middle School in Waxahachie, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Owens remained married for 62 years until his death in August 2020.
Throughout her career, she impacted the lives of generations of elementary children and band students.
Mrs. Owens is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Adolph and Cassilda Saale Wehmeyer, her loving husband of 62 years, Donnie Owens, siblings Eugene H. Wehmeyer and Edward Kettlehake. She is survived by her children Julie Bryant, Stephen Owens and David Owens, grandchildren Reilly, Sydney, Emily, Avery, Audrey and Cassidy.
