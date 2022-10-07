Jefrey Beck

GALVESTON, TX — Jefrey Beck of Galveston, 48, passed away on September 15, 2022 at UTMB. He was the partner of Hannah Sweeney for three years.

Born in El Centro, CA, he was the son of Clara and Karl Godsey. He enjoyed gaming, models, TV, and documentaries about space. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, and compassion.

