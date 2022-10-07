Jefrey Beck Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — Jefrey Beck of Galveston, 48, passed away on September 15, 2022 at UTMB. He was the partner of Hannah Sweeney for three years.Born in El Centro, CA, he was the son of Clara and Karl Godsey. He enjoyed gaming, models, TV, and documentaries about space. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, and compassion.He was predeceased by his wife, Brandy Hargrave. He is survived by his parents, grandmother, sister, and many friends.The memorial service will be held on October 15, 2022 at 3:00 at the 10th street jetty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice raid downtown island store, seize $88,591 in suspect merchandiseTexas City man gets 60 years for brutalizing captive womanWhataburger plans Santa Fe restaurant; PJ's Coffee and more plan League City locations70 year old dies in custody of the Galveston County Sheriff's OfficeGalveston County deputy severely beaten by inmate, sheriff saysBody found in dumpster at Galveston's Austin Middle SchoolDeveloper files $25 million lawsuit against League City, policeWith net worth of $7.7 billion, Fertitta becomes a Galveston firstStealing checks from U.S. Mail a $1 million enterprise in Galveston aloneGuest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashPuppy lounge popular at travel summitCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victims CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (49) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48) As far as spin-control goes, admission of lying is novel (44)
