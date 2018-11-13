Angelina “Angie” P. Stevens
GALVESTON—Angelina “Angie” P. Stevens, 78, of Galveston, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
William “Butch” Eugene Morris
GALVESTON—William “Butch” Eugene Morris, devoted husband and father, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
