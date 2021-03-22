ALVIN — Richard Clark Rennison, 80, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2021. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away. Richard was born on July 1, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ralph and Doris (Foster) Rennison. Richard joined the navy in 1957 and served on the USS Forrestal (CV-59). On October 7, 1961, he married Elaine Waterman. They raised three children, Rachel LeeAnn, Callie Marie, Richard Dale.
Raised as a Master Mason in 1986 at Peter E. Gray #329 in Houston, Danbury Lodge #1432, Worshipful Master 2008-2009. He was presented the Golden Trowel 2015 and served as Chaplain for Danbury Lodge. Member Royal Order of Jesters, Galveston. Scottish Rite, KCOH, Red Hat. Arabia Temple, 1986 - President Southeast Shrine Club, Charter Commander of Arabia Flying Fez, President of Arabia Squares, and various staff positions. El Mina Shrine, President of the Braz Clowns 2012, appointed Second Ceremonial 2012, and moved up the line to Potentate in 2018. Elected to Treasurer in 2020.
Richard owned Turbo Computers, a computer technology service business he founded in 1986. Richard was also an active private pilot, and a Certified Flight Instructor - instrument. He could always be counted on to tell jokes - many classic Dad jokes - that elicited a chorus of groans to his utter delight. He passed this joke telling "gift" on to two of his three children.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years Elaine (Alvin, Texas), his children Rachel Blanks (Jim Blanks, Alvin, Texas), Callie Rennison (David Vaughan, Superior, Colorado), Richard D. Rennison (Tracy Rennison, League City, Texas), two granddaughters, Hannah and Zoe, as well as two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He also leaves behind his faithful German Shepherd Bud.
Richard's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at the Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E Mulberry St, Angleton, Texas at 2pm. There he will receive Masonic Honors and Military Honors. The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, people make donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children Texas, in Galveston, Texas.
For the safety of all attending, mask and are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
