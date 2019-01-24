Deloris Margaurite Hern Robinson, 94, the last of the greatest generation of the Hern family has gone on to join her family in heaven, on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Regency Village in Webster, TX.
She was born September 14, 1924 to Robert G Hern & Eva Blanche Cook Hern at home in Galveston, Texas. While raising her family, for many years, Deloris worked as the tour guide for the Bishop’s Palace & the Sacred Heart Church Secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar “Buster” Robinson, her daughter, Loneta Robinson, her parents and her brothers Bob, Joe & Harvey Hern; her sisters, Weona Johnson, Juanita Filidei & Yvonne Daniel.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Oscar “Ben” Robinson and Carolyn of Texas City; Dr. Claudius Robinson and Dr. Mojgan Parizi-Robinson of Waco, TX; two Grandchildren, Nicholas and Hannah Robinson of Waco, TX; sister-in-law Marie Hern of La Marque, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Deloris’s Celebration of Life and Mass Services will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Dr., La Marque, TX on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr Chacko Puthumayil officiating. The family will receive friends and guests prior to the Mass at 9:00 a.m. The Rite of Committal Service will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, TX. A fellowship reception in her honor will be held in the Queen of Peace Parish Hall immediately following the committal service.
Serving as pallbearers: her grandson, Nicholas Robinson; her nephews, Larry Poe, Robbie Hern, Leon Filidei and David H Hern. Honorary Pallbearers: Paul Filidei and Armido Filidei.
Deloris’s family would like to extend an extra special thanks to: Traditions Hospice; Regency Village of Webster; Clear Lake Methodist Hospital; Mainland Medical Center and Elmcroft Assisted Living.
Services are under the direction of her nephew, David H. Hern and the caring staff of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.