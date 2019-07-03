LA MARQUE—Mrs. Guadalupe Rodriguez Gutierrez passed from this life Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, in Webster.
Born August 1, 1943 in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Gutierrez had been a lifelong area resident. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. Lupe enjoyed baking and cooking and was devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Ysabel (Venegas) Rodriguez; husband, Jesse Rangel Gutierrez; brothers, George Morales, Alfred Rodriguez; sister, Martha Castillo.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Nicole Gutierrez of La Marque; brothers, Raymond Rodriguez of Dickinson, Blas Rodriguez and wife, Effie of Hitchcock; sisters, Trine Daniels of Seguin, Manda Hernandez and husband, Mariano of La Marque; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David Harris officiating. A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
