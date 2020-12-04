Richardson

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Alquishia Richardson, age 34, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677

Golden

HOUSTON — Richard Lee Golden, age 74, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900

Mejia

GALVESTON — Dorothy Mejia, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

French

TEXAS CITY — Hester Mae French, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

O'Neal

TEXAS CITY — Jacqueline Archie O'Neal, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Holbert

GALVESTON — Brittney Desha Holbert, age 26, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home in Galveston. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones.

Alex

TEXAS CITY, TX — Dora Ann Alex, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677

John

TEXAS CITY — Leslie John, age 82, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677

