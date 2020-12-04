Richardson
GALVESTON, TEXAS — Alquishia Richardson, age 34, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677
Golden
HOUSTON — Richard Lee Golden, age 74, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900
Mejia
GALVESTON — Dorothy Mejia, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
French
TEXAS CITY — Hester Mae French, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
O'Neal
TEXAS CITY — Jacqueline Archie O'Neal, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Holbert
GALVESTON — Brittney Desha Holbert, age 26, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home in Galveston. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones.
Alex
TEXAS CITY, TX — Dora Ann Alex, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677
John
TEXAS CITY — Leslie John, age 82, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.