TEXAS CITY —
A Servant’s Journey
“I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me”,
Philippians 4:13
Minister Willie B. Wiltz was born to Corine Hollie, on May 17, 1927 in Washington County Texas. She was educated in the public schools. Her spiritual Journey started at an early age, and she remained a faithful servant until God called her home. She used her gifts to pray for others and give them Godly wisdom.
She was a loyal and devoted member of St. Luke Full Gospel church in Galveston, Texas. During her tenure, she served as a Minister, First Lady (Bishop Robert Wiltz), Sunday School teacher, choir member (Gospel Singers) and Mother of the Church.
Minister Wiltz was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, spiritual mother, and friend. Her life revolved around her family, church, and praying for others.
On Monday, March 15, 2021 she answered her call to eternal rest. Upon her heavenly arrival she was greeted by her grandmother, Dora Felder; Mother, Corine Hollie; God Father/Uncle, Richard Felder; brother, Eugene Colbert; husband, Bishop Robert Wiltz; daughters, Janice Todd and Deborah Holmes; grandson Damian Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her devoted family:
Children, Sandra James, Lisa Bell, Martha Clark, Linda Colbert and Robert Wiltz, Jr.; Grandchildren, Darreyl Pleasant, Aleta Smith, Patrice Newsome, Crystal McCardell, David Thompson, Omosuyi Adesoji, Robin Glodd, Monica Clark, Keli Woulard, Keisha Holmes, Kenneth Holmes, Jr.; 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; her spiritual children: Bishop Aaron Johnson (Earline) and Deacon David Chambers (Kim); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she cherished.
Special thanks to the staff of Mainland Funeral Home; Physical therapist, Randy (Denson Home Health); Senior Helpers; Monica Clark and Darreyl Pleasant for their dedication.
