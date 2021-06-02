SANTA FE — Mrs. Edna Lee Chambers passed from this life Thursday evening, May 27, 2021, in Garrison, Texas.
Born December 13, 1939 in Stowell, Texas, Mrs. Chambers had been a resident of Garrison since August 2020, previously along time resident of Santa Fe and Galveston. She was a member of the CB radio club in Galveston and enjoyed bowling, fishing, going to casinos and softball but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Lee and Agnes (Kershaw) Miller; husband, William Dale Chambers; son, William Dale Chambers, Jr; brothers-in-law, Duffy Segura and Dennis Carnell.
Survivors include her son, David Chambers and wife, Cristy of Rusk; daughters, Brenda Chambers-Lowry, Annette Petitt and husband, Allen John all of Crystal Beach; daughter-in-law, Hope Chambers of Louisiana; sisters, Nell Carnell of Santa Fe, Joyce Segura of Winnie; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garry Wythe, Jr., Jason Petitt, Matthew Petitt, Dustin Chambers, Troy Chambers, Peter Gonzales, Fernando Gonzales, and Johnny Petitt.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.