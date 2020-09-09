Gloria Ricketts Whelton, 97, of Galveston, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1923, in Galveston, TX and graduated from Ursuline Academy and later Palmer College in Iowa. Gloria retired from the accounting department at the Galveston County Tax Office and was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. C. A. Ricketts; her husband, Dennis J. Whelton; sisters: Maxine Ricketts, Audrey Ricketts, Bernice Lane, and Lilla McCutchen; nieces, Diane McCutchen and Diana Lane; and nephews, Dennis Lane, Darrell Lane, and Ian McCutchen.
She is survived by her son, Rick Whelton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Gloria’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Friday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gloria’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.