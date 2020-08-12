With the dawning of a new day, a new baby boy was welcomed into the world. He was loved and nurtured by the Triplett and Hurst families. This precious gift in the form of a baby boy, Diajwan Corey Jakeem was born June 12, 1989. His parents Diana Triplett Hurst and Wayland Hurst.
“Scooda” as he was lovingly called was educated in the Public Schools of Hitchcock and Texas City Independent School Districts. After completing his secondary education, he was eager to begin the next chapter in his book of earthly life. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed spending untold hours working on his music career. Scooda was an excellent father to his children. He loved his family and spending quality time with them. As attested to by his many friends and family members. He was a devoted father, loving son, protective brother, caring grandson, kind nephew, fun loving cousin, and a loyal friend. His love for his family was sincere, and he always wanted to ensure his legacy would be provided for. He was surely one of a kind, unique in a thousand ways; he respected people and people respected him. He leaves a legacy of love to his family and friends.
Diajwan Corey Jakeem Triplett, transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal life on July 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Earnest Willie Triplett, Jr., and other loved ones. His memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved family, mother, Diana Triplett Hurst; father Wayland Hurst; children, Kendhal Triplett, Dhallis Triplett, Au’Goddess Triplett and Au’God Triplett; siblings, Coresha Johnson, Dawaysha Hurst, Wayland Hurst, Jr. & Da’wayland Hurst; grandmothers, Vergie Triplett and Alesia Hurst; 5 aunts and 3 uncles, a host of close cousins; devoted friend and mentor, Corey Johnson; special friends, Jasline Davis and Candis Williams.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12pm with a chapel service to begin at 2pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park at 3pm.
