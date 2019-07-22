Daniel (Danny) Lee Graham, 53, of Cypress, Texas passed away unexpectantly on July 9, 2019, while vacationing in the Bahamas on his honeymoon.
Funeral services are being managed by Emken-Linton in Texas City.
Danny was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 1, 1965. He was employed with VisionWorks for the last 7 years as a manager in Tomball, Texas.
He is leaving behind his beautiful wife, Alejandra; daughter, Lexie; step-children Dylan and Jocelyn; parents, Jack and Lynda Graham; sister, Dana and her husband David; brother, Douglas and his wife, Priscilla; nieces and nephews Steven, Craig, Sara and Cole; aunts and uncles, Sherry Kesinger, Jimmy Gregory and Donna Gregory, and many cousins.
He loved life, he loved his family, he loved working, and he loved the Texans.
