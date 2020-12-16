BAYOU VISTA — Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
On Friday, December 11th, 2020, Cheryl Suzanne Gordon of Bayou Vista, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 62.
Cheryl was born on October 9, 1958 in Houston, TX to Ralph Chambers and Elizabeth Stockfleth. On August 12, 1990, she married her partner in crime and became the cherished wife of John G. Gordon. Their love and adoration for each other nurtured a beautiful life filled with passion, laughter, and adventure. Cheryl was devoted to family and truly treasured her daughter Shayna, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind soul, willing to give you the shirt off her back, and made certain to enjoy life to the fullest and to stop and smell the roses at whatever chance she got. Cheryl took joy in the simple things in life like camping, floating the Frio, and feeding the deer at their home in the hill country. She also had a wild streak in her and relished in lacing up her boots to ride motorcycles in her adventures with John.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shayna Ray Scobee; father, Ralph Neil Chambers; brother, Gary Neil Chambers; sisters at birth, Katheryne Diann Chambers and Katherine Elizabeth Chambers.
Survivors include her loving husband and partner of 30 years, John G Gordon; mother, Elizabeth Stockfleth of Texas City; brother, Lenzie Chambers and wife, Michelle of Wesson, Mississippi; grandchildren, Danielle Suzanne Hartman, Savannah Rey Scobee, Saxton Myles Scobee; great-grandchildren, Oaklyn Poe and Ava Scobee.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Rudy Soto officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Gordon, Charles Osborne, Roy Menotti, Glenn Hamilton, Wayne Buss, and Bryce Oliveira. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
