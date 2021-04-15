Shirley Ann Green

TEXAS CITY —
Shirley Green passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her home in Texas City. Family will welcome guests for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 17th at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX 77591. Shirley’s full obituary can be found at Carnesfuneralhome.com at the following link: https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/shirley-ann-finch-green.
