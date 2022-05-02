GALVESTON — ANN MCLEOD MOODY, A QUINTESSENTIAL AMERICAN BEAUTY....
Ann Milroy McLeod was born at Galveston's St. Mary's Hospital on August 16, 1937 to V. W. "Boo" McLeod, prominent trial lawyer originally from Jackson, Mississippi and founder of the law firm of McLeod, Alexander, Powel, and Apffel and Dorothy "Dotty" Milroy McLeod of Brenham, Texas, whose family of renowned entrepreneurs were significantly involved in Texas land development, ice cream production, and cotton factoring. Dotty and Boo met at the University of Texas, fell in love, and began their married life in Galveston. Ann grew at 4811 Denver Drive with younger siblings, V. W., Jr. (Bubba), Doug, Dorothy, and Gail. The post-WWII era and baby boom resulted in the five McLeod children and nearly 50 other kids in the two or three block Denver Court neighborhood playing nonstop sandlot baseball and football, taking annual chartered bus trips to the Houston rodeo, having fun at the Island's beaches and swimming pools, amusement parks, and movie theaters, playing at nearby Ft. Crockett, fishing at Lake Como, and dancing to rhythm and blues records at many sock hops and school parties.
As a teen, Ann could kick a football farther than most of the boys on the block at a time when girls sports were limited, but the boys were really put to shame if they tried to win a war of words with her. No neighborhood boy could outwit Ann McLeod.
Ann forever loved her hometown. She attended Galveston public schools and was a 1955 graduate of Ball High School, where she excelled in many activities and was a cheerleader for the Tors great '54 football team; thereafter she attended Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C. and the University of Texas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. It was during her college years when on a family trip to Las Vegas to see a Bobby Darin show, she was spotted by a Hollywood movie agent who did his best on site and after she returned home to talk her into a contract. Ann ultimately decided against it, but the agent saw in Ann as did everyone who ever met her - a stunningly pretty woman who also had an inner beauty of genuine kindness, charm, and keen intellect to match. Most notable, these amazing hallmarks did not affect Ann irrationally in the least. She remained a friendly, down-to-earth person to all her entire life.
In 1968, she married Robert L. Moody, whereupon a blended family of her four and his three children from their previous marriages emerged followed by one of their own including: E. Vince "Vic" Matthews, III, Lea McLeod Matthews, Allan W. Matthews and twin sister, Dotsy Matthews Balentine, Robert L. Moody, Jr., Russell S. Moody, Ross R. Moody, and Frances Anne Moody-Dahlberg. Ann and "Bobby" together raised the eight children, all of whom have become accomplished and productive adults in their respective careers.
Ann, the loving mother and later, "Grandma Ann" would be seen at the kid's activities and games - far too numerous to name - unless a UT football game took precedent.
If anyone in her family was involved in something, she would be there. In addition, she began her post-college career in banking and as a manager of the American Heart Association. Later she would serve as a director on the Board of Directors of National Western Life Ins. Co., Gal-Tex Hotel Corporation, the Transitional Learning Center, and the Moody Endowment. She also served as a board member of Moody Gardens, Inc., First National Life Insurance Company, The Westcap Corporation, Hometown Bank, Securities Management and Research, Inc., and the O'Connell High School Board. Again, a list of her business and volunteer affiliations would be innumerable, but her input was not only valuable but always welcomed by other civic leaders.
Ann McLeod Moody, at age 84, died as she lived, with the utmost dignity. At 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, having been surrounded by family at home for several days prior to her death, she succumbed to acute kidney and heart failure. Her children and grandchildren and their spouses, and her brother Doug and sister Dorothy were able to hold her hands and communicate with her almost until the last. A devout Episcopalian of faith, she did not fear death - knowing she would soon join loved ones in Heaven.
Ann was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother Bubba; an infant sister; and many lifelong friends. She is survived by: her husband, Robert L. Moody; her children, Edwin Vince "Vic" Matthews, III (Cindi), Lea McLeod Matthews (Jennifer), Allan Watkins Matthews (Lori), Dorothea "Dotsy" Powell Matthews Balentine (David Herrin), and Frances Anne "Francie" Moody-Dahlberg (Kevin); grandchildren, William "Will" Charles McLeod Matthews (Emma) , Katherine "Kit" Leanne Matthews, Tiffany Nicole Bastow (Matt Grant), Kimberly McLeod Almon (Jackson), Marissa Ann Matthews, Lauren Anne Balentine, Alexis Garbrielle Moody-Dahlberg, and Ashton Lee Moody-Dahlberg; great grandchildren, Ella Ann Grant, Jackson "Pierce" Almon, II, Brooks Woodson Almon, and Ann "Annie" McLeod Almon.
She is also survived by Godchild Joanie Douglas McLeod and a blended family she considered and loved as her own: Russell Shearn Moody and brothers Ross Rankin Moody and Robert L. Moody, Jr. and Moody children, Maggie, Rusty, Elle, Jack, Frances Ingrid, and Robert, III; and Haley Herrin Murphy (Luke), Caroline Archer Murphy, David M. Herrin, II, and Charlie Marilyn Herrin.
One last wish from Ann was that her administrator, Jackie Wodecki, be thanked by the entire family for her diligence throughout Ann's illness and especially in her final days.
She also mentioned how much she appreciated the wonderful care she received from Denna Kay; Rosalie Boring; Christy Priddy; Marcey Merrell; Renada Williams; Laurie Gibson; Contina Bivens; Shenika Guidry; Melanie Nixon; Antwaunette Moore; Eren Hernandez; Tina Garcia; and Twon LeDet.
Pallbearers will be Jay Balentine, Kevin Dahlberg, Richard Hairston, David Herrin, Will Matthews, Chanse McLeod, Jack Moody, Ross Moody, Russell S. Moody, II, Ashton Moody-Dahlberg and Jackson Almon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Ferdinandtsen, Harry Forester, Jr., Mickey Gaido, Jr., Eugene Lucas, E. Douglas McLeod, Sonny Milos, Larry O'Donnell, Bill Rider, Gerald Smith, the Hon. Jeff Rosenfield, Blake McCrory, Bill Ansell, and Craig Janek.
Posthumous pallbearers are the Hon. Ted Allmond, Hon. Frank Carmona, Dr. Luis Leon, William "Bill" Moody, IV, and Dr. Edward Simmen.
Funeral details for Mrs. Moody are as follows: visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, 1201 Tremont Street, from 5-7 p.m.; funeral services are Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, followed by a private graveside burial. Donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.
WHAT THOUGH THE RADIANCE WHICH WAS ONCE SO BRIGHT
BE NOW FOR EVER TAKEN FROM MY SIGHT
THOUGH NOTHING CAN BRING BACK THE HOUR
OF SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS, OF GLORY IN THE FLOWER;
WE WILL GRIEVE NOT, RATHER FIND
STRENGTH IN WHAT REMAINS BEHIND .... William Wordsworth
