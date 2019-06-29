William Thomas Crook, Sr., age 85 went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was affectionately known as “Papa.” He loved serving his churches in League City where he taught the Bible for many years.
Tom was born in Houston, Texas on September 12, 1933 to William Osburn Crook and Susan Frances Jarmon Crook. He was their first child and only son. He graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston in 1952.
Tom worked for many years as an Electronic Technician and Hardware Quality Assurance Manager for Philco, Ford Aerospace and Loral Aerospace contractors serving the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake (Houston).
He married the love of his life Edith Lorene Murphy from Hooks, Texas on September 21, 1963. They were happily married for 55 years.
All who knew him until he took his final breath found him to be a kind and gentle man.
He is survived in death by his wife Edith, 2 daughters, Karen Lynn Crook, Terri Lee Fontaine and her husband Charlie, son William Thomas Crook, Jr. and his wife Sherril, Grandchildren Trey Hunter Nice, Shane Edward Peirsol and Carli Faith Fontaine.
“Papa” is in Heaven with Jesus our Lord.
Their will be a visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main Street, League City, TX 77573. The Funeral Services be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 starting at 10 am at the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, League City, 1645 E. Main Street, League City, TX 77573.
