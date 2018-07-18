Mr. Willis D. Cauley, Sr., 61, of League City passed away July 15, 2018.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday July 21, 2018 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 316 N. Pine Rd. in Texas City.
The viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., presided over by Pastor Joel Clay. He shall peacefully rest in Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
